ALTON - Junior striker Dre Davis of Marquette Catholic has been emerging as one of the St. Louis area's leading scorers in boys soccer as the first month of the season approaches its end.

Davis has scored 10 goals and added three assists for the Explorers for a total of 23 points. In his most recent game Sept. 13, he had a brace (two goals) in a 4-0 win at Granite City.

For his efforts on the pitch so far this season, Davis had been named the Jeff Lauritzen-Country Financial Male Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

Davis, who plays for head coach Jerry DiSalvo, started out as a freshman on the 2019 team and has progressed and improved with each passing year.

"I started as a freshman on the varsity team under coach (Tim) Gould," Davis said. "We finished second at state. It was an honor to be part of that, especially as a freshman player. I was told that my work rate helped earn me that spot as a freshman, and I have tried to consistently give 110 percent in every game in whatever position the coach has me playing. I try to leave it all on the field, regardless of the situation. Now, as a junior and one of the captains, I try to lead on the field and be there for my teammates. After the first three games of the season, the coach moved me to the center attacking position, where I am able to be more of a playmaker, which my team has made really easy to do because we have a great group of guys this year."

Davis thanked his family for their support of his efforts both athletically and in life itself.

"I want to thank my parents, Jon and Kim Davis, and my sister, Andi, for helping me succeed not only in sports but in life," Davis said. "We are a very close family. They come to all of my games and support me, no matter what. They always have encouraging words for me, and bring so much positivity to my life. I am lucky to have a family like that."

Davis has been playing soccer since a very young age and has very much enjoyed playing the sport throughout his life.

"I have been playing soccer since I was four years old," Davis said. "My parents signed me up for the micro-soccer program at Gordon Moore Park It is something that I have always enjoyed doing, and something that I've been able to do with my friends throughout the years."

Davis has been involved in sports throughout his life and is a very active student at Marquette.

"I feel like being involved in sports, Student Council, other high school clubs, and The Bridge Church have all helped me to develop as a person," Davis said. "I see a real value in community in all of those things. It is important to be there for people and have people in your life that are there for you. I have had great coaches, teachers, and friends at Marquette that lead by example, and I am thankful for their guidance and leadership in helping to shape me into the person and player I am today."

Davis also plays as a guard for the Explorers basketball team and does hope for the opportunity to play soccer in college. He'd like to stay in the local area, but isn't sure what he'll major in as of yet, but is interested in a number of things. Davis also was a recipient of the school's Principal's Scholarship for scoring in the top ten percent in the school's entrance examination and has consistently made the high honor roll.

Davis has also found that playing with longtime friends on the Explorers' soccer team has many benefits as well.

"I think a pretty cool thing about this season is that I get to play with friends that I have grown up with," Davis said. "So it has made this season a lot of fun for me."

