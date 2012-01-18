Edwardsville, IL, January 17, 2011 - The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon will hold its Annual Dinner Auction on Saturday, February 11, 2012 at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville. Event attendees will be able to participate in a silent and live auction throughout the evening as well as be entertained by Dr. Zhivegas, a well-known St. Louis band that has also headlined at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas.

"This event was well attended last year and participants were very pleased with the variety of silent auction items, as well as the impressive live auction items available for purchase," states Julie Smith, one of three women chairing this year's fundraiser. "We're very excited to offer even more auctions items this year, including vacation getaways, destination trips in the local area and even a popular arcade game! We're so thankful that the community supports our event and are looking very forward to providing a fun and entertaining night out."

Tickets are currently on sale for $100.00 per person and include a sit-down dinner, premium open bar and entertainment.

These may be purchased on the Junior Service Club's website at www.edglenjuniorservice.org or by contacting Julie Smith, one of the event chairpersons at 618-288-3307. Table and program sponsorships are also available.

About the Junior Service Club

This all women's service organization has been in existence since 1938 and is dedicated to providing to helping those in need in the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon communities and surrounding area. The Club focuses on service and fundraising projects every year and gives thousands to community members and organizations each year. Currently, the Club is focusing on raising funds for a Boundless Playground, slated to be built in Township Park in 2012. To learn more about the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, visit their website at www.edglenjuniorservice.org.

