EDWARDSVILLE - The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon’s mission is to foster volunteerism by developing member talents and interests through a variety of fundraising and philanthropic projects and at the same time, building valued relationships.

Each year, since 1938, women in Edwardsville/Glen Carbon have participated in a wide variety of Junior Service Club community projects and also given back to local organizations and individuals with large amounts of contributions of time and money.

One of the most impressive Junior Service Club contributions announced this year was a $25,000 donation to Watershed Nature Center for and Educational Meadow.

This is a description provided by Watershed Nature Center about the contribution for an Educational Meadow:

“The educational meadow will be installed on an area that will require significant fill to achieve the desired grade. This area will consist of an natural play are that will be an open lawn for relaxation and recreation as well as a small natural play area for children, which will include logs, stumps and boulders for crawling and climbing. Included will be two different teaching gardens that will serve all nature students – “K through Grey”. Surrounding the lawn area will be a new native meadow, consisting of a mixture of grasses, forbs and wildflowers to attract birds, insects, butterflies, and other wildlife.”

Junior Service Club President is Karen Marcus. She firmly believes in all of Junior Service Club’s work in the community. She said the group is exceptionally supportive of Watershed Nature Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

She said this about the Watershed Nature Center Educational Meadow contribution:

“Our thought on that it is kids go there on field trips to Watershed and the Nature Center and we just feel like that education is the one thing that will make the next generation appreciate the area.”

Marcus continued and said it is amazing to stand in front of a group of 100 women and ask if they would like to donate $25,000 to a project like the Watershed one, and have everyone support it.

“As females and moms in the community, we know Watershed is a vital part of helping our kids and community understand nature, animals and vegetation in the area. A lot of kids would never been able to experience that growing up in a residential area. Watershed truly serves so many purposes and is a place to go and educational nature.”

During the year, Junior Service Club has an Adopt-A-Family service project for families in need at holidays, birthdays and special events. The Junior Service Club constantly contributes financial and volunteer work to the Glen Ed Pantry. Meals on Wheels, Project 612, both which are related to delivering meals and food are annual projects.

JSC members also participate in events at nursing homes. The Boundless Playground in Edwardsville Township Park was a Junior Service Club Signature Project.

Marcus said in September, anyone who wishes to apply for grants through Junior Service Club can fill out an application. She said the group starts its calendar year in September.

For more see edglenjuniorservice.org.

More like this: