EDWARDSVILLE - The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon presented a $1,000 check to the Edwardsville Fire Department Tuesday evening.

Chief Richard Welle said the donation was used towards new kitchen supplies at the new Public Safety Building and is incredibly meaningful to the department.

“To have a donation like this to make our home away from that much more comfortable, making this not only a quality work but a quality place to live is greatly appreciated by the department. It just makes us want to give back to the community that much more,” Welle said.

The Junior Service Club will be hosting their latest fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the LeClaire Room at the N.O. Nelson Campus. The evening will include casino games, food, drinks, a Texas Hold’em tournament and live and silent auctions. For more information on the “Giving Back is the New Black” Casino Night visit the Junior Service Club’s website.

