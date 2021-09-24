GRANITE CITY - Junior running back Chase Withrow of Jersey Community High opened the season on point with a strong performance on August 27 at Granite City, scoring two touchdowns, including a 60-yard reception from quarterback Logan Schultz, as the Panthers trounced the Warriors 49-0.

Withthrow also had two touchdowns against Marion and one against Highland. He had 78 yards rushing against Granite City and 77 against Highland.

Withrow is one of the key players for Jersey's football team this season and is also one of the Panthers' most reliable and hardest workers. For his efforts this season, Chase Withrow is the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Male Athlete of the Month For Jersey Community High School.

Withrow, who plays for head coach Ric Johns, was feeling very good after Jersey's win over Granite to start the season, and felt that his team played very well throughout.

"I'm feeling amazing, thank you for asking," Withrow said during a postgame interview that night. "Our team did amazing today, and plus, our blocking was awesome. We couldn't do better. I had some doubts at first, but we pulled through and did a great job."

Withrow's opening game, indeed, was a very good one, with his two touchdowns on the night, and his expectations and goals for the Panthers remain ambitious.

"This season, I want to show my seniors that I'm going to be here for them," Withrow, a junior, said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Jersey has a difficult schedule in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Jersey also posted a win over Lincoln 32-16 on September 10 and lost to Highland and Marion.

It won't be easy, given the competition in the Mississippi Valley Conference that Jersey will face this season. The potential, however, is very much there for the Panthers.

"Yeah, you're definitely right," Withrow said. "It's not going to be easy, but I think we can do it."

As far as personal goals for himself, Withrow keeps everything simple.

"I just set goals for myself, like for blocking for my teammates," Withrow said, "showing them I can be there when they need me. And then, also getting a few touchdowns while I'm at it."

The season-opening win is a great way to get things started for the Panthers, and Withrow was very happy indeed with the proceedings of the game.

"This was an amazing start for our year," he said of the big win over Granite City.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: