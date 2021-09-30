GRANITE CITY - Junior offensive and defensive lineman Dorian Arguelle has been one of the bright spots for Granite City High School this season and is also one of the team's captains in 2021.

The hard-working Arguelle was expected to be one of the Warriors' top players going into this season and has done everything asked of him by coaches. For his efforts on and off the field, Arguelle is Granite's first male Athlete of the Month for the 2021-22 school year.

Arguelle, who plays for head coach Jake Janek, knows that he and his teammates play hard throughout the entire 48 minutes and never give up in each game, a long-running trademark of Warrior teams.

Arguelle has set some simplistic, yet achievable goals for himself and the Warriors for the fall season.

"Well, we want to win a game, that's for sure," Arguelle said. "We also want to get a lot better as a whole, as a group."

Asked about personal goals for this season, Arguelle also had a straightforward answer.

"I want to do a lot better than last year," Arguelle said.

Along with his teammates and the other teams across the state, Arguelle is very happy to be able to have the chance to play a full regular season after the abbreviated spring season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"I am really excited to get a full season instead of a little bit shorter season actually to play, so it's very good," he said.

"We are just going keep going up every week," Arguelle said of the Warriors play.

