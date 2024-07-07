DANVILLE - The Alton Post 126 under-16 red junior American Legion baseball team won their final group stage game of the TH24 tournament in Danville on Saturday morning, defeating Wheaton 6-2 in a five-inning game played at Danville Stadium.

Alton will play in the knockout stage of the tournament on Sunday, concluding its regular season, then entering the District 22 playoff this coming weekend.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wheaton scored twice in the top of the third to take a 2-0 lead, but the junior Legionnaires tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with two runs of their own to draw level at 2-2, then scored four times in the fifth to take the 6-2 win.

Joe Stephan led the way with three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for Post 126, while Brady Jones had the only other hit, going along with two RBIs. Gavin Ipanis started on the mound and went three innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out two. Cooper Harris pitched the final two innings to pick up the win, fanning two in the process.

The postseason next weekend, with the District 22 playoffs, set for July 12-14 at the highest seeded teams. The winner goes on to the Fifth Division tournament July 19-21 at Trenton Community Park, and the state tournament is set for July 24-28 at Jersey Community Middle School in Jerseyville.

More like this: