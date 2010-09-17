Junior League Makes Generous Donation to Riverbender.com Community Center
September 17, 2010 2:09 PM
Listen to the story
Junior League members presented a donation of a $4,000 check to Riverbender.com Community Center, one of the Junior League's largest projects.
Front row: Laura Shansey, Melissa Bell, Cindy Schuenke, John Hentrich, Stacey Noble Loveland. Second row: Michelle Pawloski, John Pawloski, Sara McGibany, Dawn Hentrich, Erin Dooling, Bret Mayberry, Sharon Windham, Jerry Mueller.
