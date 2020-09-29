GLEN CARBON - Junior Elizabeth "Ellie" Hyten has enjoyed a very good first month of the season playing for the girls golf team at Father McGivney Catholic High School.

Hyten has consistently placed in the top ten of all of her meets and tournaments, her best finish coming third in the small school division of the Madison County tournament, played Aug. 18 at The Legacy Golf Course in Pontoon Beach, right outside of Granite City.

For her accomplishments in the opening month of the season, Hyten has been named McGivney's Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for September, 2020.

Hyten, who's coach is Ken Hyten, who is also her grandfather, has played for the Griffins since her freshman year. She qualified for the IHSA Class 1A sectional tournament in her first two years, and is the team captain.

"My personal best is a 39, and I hope to keep improving throughout my high school career," Hyten said.

Hyten has played since she was younger, but didn't take it up seriously until the seventh grade.

"I started seriously playing golf when I was in seventh grade," Hyten said. "My family has always played, but before middle school, I would only play a few times a year. What I like most about golf is how it is a very individual game, and success depends entirely on your own practice and hard work."

Hyten thanked her family for her success on the courses and links.

"I would like to thank my family for supporting me," Hyten said. "My dad has especially taught me the game, and I would not be here without him."

Playing the game has helped Hyten develop her confidence and other life skills that she puts to good use at any time.

"Golf has made me a more confident person," Hyten said. "It is a very independent sport, and you have to have confidence in yourself to play well. It has also helped me learn time management. Golf is my favorite sport, but it is very time consuming, so I have learned to make the most of the time I have and stay focused."

Hyten is also successful in the classroom, and is, in her words, a very focused student. To get ready for college, she's taking dual credit, accelerated and honors classes. She also dances at Turning Pointe Dance Academy, focusing on ballet, modern, tap and jazz dancing, which she's done since she was three-years-old. Hyten would also like to play golf in college, but is concentrating on her studies first. She would like to attend a school in the Midwest, planning to study biology, and hopes to enter the medical field in the future.

