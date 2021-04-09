SOUTHWESTERN - Gavin Day, a Southwestern High School junior football player, has learned the importance of "teamwork and accountability to himself and others" through his sport.

For his efforts, Day is the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Day is coached by Pat Keith. Day has played football for 10 years.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I would like to thank my parents for keeping my confidence up and believing in me," Day said.

Day's accomplishments and qualities that have led to this award are: "I try to work hard at daily improvement during the season and off-season," he said.

He commended his coaches for their inspiration and guidance: “The coaches are always making sure that they are doing their best to teach us not only football but how to be a good person off the field.”

Day wants to continue his football career but is unsure where at and he wants to major in physical therapy.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: