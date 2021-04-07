ROXANA - Connor House has emerged as a solid football player this year for the Roxana Shells.

House, a junior, is the Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

House is coached by Wade Devries and has been playing football for 12 years competitively.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

House said he would like to thank his coaches and parents for helping him succeed in life. House has credited hard work and coaching for some of his biggest accomplishments. He also has a great work ethic and he also works hard overall as a team member in every sport.

"I want to continue playing football in college but I am undecided on where at the present time," he said. "I want to major in education and be coach after I graduate from college."

House is also a first baseman for the Roxana Shells baseball team and will put on the baseball uniform as soon as the football season ends April 23.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: