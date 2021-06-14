BETHALTO - Junior athlete Luke Parmentier had an excellent football season at Civic Memorial High School this past spring, playing as a receiver on offense, where he caught 20 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns, and had 10 tackles on defense, seven of them solo, as the Eagles finished 4-2 in the abbreviated season.

Parmentier was a strong person at the plate and on the mound for the CM baseball team in the recent summer season.

Luke is also considered a very hard worker who enjoys being around his teammates, and the games themselves.

For his hard work and dedication to various sports, Parmentier has been named the Tom Lane-State Farm Male Athlete of the Month.

Luke, who plays for head coach Mike Parmentier in football and Nick Smith in baseball, stayed both active and positive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which put a hold on all Illinois sports until this past January.

"During COVID, I worked out as much as possible to become bigger, faster, and stronger," Parmentier said.

Parmentier thanked all of his coaches and family for their help and support.

"I would like to thank ALL my coaches and family," Parmentier said, "for helping me become a better athlete and person."

Parmentier had played football since he first got to CM and enjoys both the color and tradition of the sport.

"I have been playing football since my freshman year," Parmentier said. "I love being under the lights on Friday nights and the excitement it brings! I love playing with my teammates; we are all working hard to have a great season next fall."

Being involved in sports has been a very good thing for Parmentier, and the lessons it's taught have been very good both for and to him.

"I have felt I have worked hard to become a better athlete," Parmentier said, "and realize that the results you get come from working hard and not taking days off."

Luke has extraordinary foot speed with a recorded 7.12 60-yard dash time.

When away from sports, Parmentier enjoys spending time with friends, fishing, playing sports itself, and vacationing on the beaches in Florida. He's currently carrying a 3.4 GPA and has made the school's honor roll. He's hoping to continue competing in both sports in college but has not yet decided on where he wants to attend. He is planning on majoring in physical therapy, and his name is something very significant in his family.

