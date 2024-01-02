JERSEYVILLE - Junior Ella Smith returned as a starter for the Jersey Panthers girls basketball squad in the 2023-2024 season, and she has made a big difference for the team with her leadership.

Smith is not only a strong contributor with points, but she is also one of the assist leaders for the squad and is always solid on defense.

Smith is a Sparklight Internet Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Head Jersey Girls Basketball Coach Caleb Williams said Ella handles the ball well.

"Ella can spark our offense with her shooting ability and defensively, she is very tough," the coach said.

Smith is also a striker/forward for the Jersey girls' soccer team in the spring and a varsity volleyball player. The Jersey girls are having an excellent season under Coach Williams with a 10-8 overall mark and appear poised for a strong second half of the year.

Again, congrats to Smith on her recognition as a Sparklight Internet Female Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

More like this:

Related Video: