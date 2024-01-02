JERSEYVILLE - Junior Ella Smith returned as a starter for the Jersey Panthers girls basketball squad in the 2023-2024 season, and she has made a big difference for the team with her leadership.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Smith is not only a strong contributor with points, but she is also one of the assist leaders for the squad and is always solid on defense.

Smith is a Sparklight Internet Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Head Jersey Girls Basketball Coach Caleb Williams said Ella handles the ball well.

"Ella can spark our offense with her shooting ability and defensively, she is very tough," the coach said.

Smith is also a striker/forward for the Jersey girls' soccer team in the spring and a varsity volleyball player. The Jersey girls are having an excellent season under Coach Williams with a 10-8 overall mark and appear poised for a strong second half of the year.

Again, congrats to Smith on her recognition as a Sparklight Internet Female Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

More like this:

Nov 1, 2023 - Alton High Senior Girls Keys To Volleyball Success, Are Auto Butler Female Athletes Of The Month

Nov 28, 2023 - Tessa Crawford Provides Huge Spark For Panthers Girls Team, Is A Sparklight Female Athlete Of The Month

Nov 2, 2023 - Amelia Strebel Continues To Develop As Jersey Scholar-Athlete, Is A Sparklight Internet Female Athlete Of Month

Nov 15, 2023 - Tuesday Sports Roundup: Jersey, Carrollton, Collinsville Girls Basketball Teams Notch Wins

Dec 2, 2023 - Eagles Have Another Good Shooting Performance – Earn Second Straight MVC Win Against Panthers

Related Video:

This is a test of a recorded live broadcast

 