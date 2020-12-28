WOOD RIVER - Junior cross country runner Sabrina Fulkerson has been one of the hardest workers on the East Alton-Wood River High School girls team, and has made great strides in competing for the Oilers, climaxing a the IHSA Class 1A regional meet in Carlinville, where Fulkerson had a time of 25:29.49 in the race.

For her efforts this past season on the courses, Fulkerson has been named EAWR's Riverbend.com female Athlete of the Month for December, 2020.

Fulkerson competed on the Oilers' team the past two years. She feels that helped her grown in many ways.

"I've competed on the cross country team for two years," Fulkerson said, "and have grown as a runner and a competitor."

Fulkerson thanked her family and coaches for their support and help along the way.

"I'd like to thank my parents for supporting me in the sports and activities that I do," Fulkerson said, "and coach for helping me become a better athlete."

Fulkerson has enjoyed her time running for the Oilers, and it has afforded her many opportunities.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I've been competing in cross country for two years, but I've been running for five years," Fulkerson said, "and my favorite part about it is that it gives me a chance to enjoy getting outside, meeting new people, and it gives me a designated time to run."

Being involved in running has helped Fulkerson step up her dedication to the sport itself.

"Being involved in sports has taught me dedication," Fulkerson said. "As coach says, running is a mental game, really, and I think being taught the lesson to just keep running has helped me stay dedicated to school."

Fulkerson is also involved in the school's Drama Club, band, and Student Council. She's also involved in a volunteer project that helps raise awareness of conservation issues.

"I also am involved in a volunteer program called Zoo Alive," Fulkerson said, "where I work on citizen science projects, and am currently working on a conservation action project to help bring awareness to Hellbenders, and hopefully aid in the conservation of their territories."

Fulkerson also runs for the EAWR girls track team, and isn't sure if she'll still run in college, but will continue to run for pleasure. She hasn't yet decided where she'll go to college, but is currently interested in the University of Washington in Seattle, where she's planning on a very ambitious major.

"I love science, especially biology and anatomy," Fulkerson said, "so I'm hoping to become a surgeon someday. I think it is a field I would be challenged in, and I really hope to save lives someday."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: