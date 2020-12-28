EDWARDSVILLE - Junior cross country runner Geordan (Geo) Patrylak had an outstanding season for the Edwardsville High School boys team in 2020, coming in the top ten in many important meets, and climaxing his season with a second-place finish in the IHSA Class 3A Granite City regional, coming in with a time of 15:08.90, a ninth-place finish in the Normal Community sectional with a time of 15:54.56, and winding up the year with a 16:29.40 time in the Illinois XC Championships in Chillicothe, which served as the unofficial state meet.

For all of his efforts and accomplishments this season, Patrylak has been named the school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for December, 2020.

Patrylak, who runs for his father, Tiger head coach George Patrylak, has enjoyed both individual and team success this season.

"I've placed second at regionals, and got ninth at sectionals," Patrylak said. "The team placed first at every meet except sectionals and state."

Patrylak thanked his parents, coaches and teammates for all of his success on the courses this past season.

"I would like to thank my mom for being there at all the meets, supporting not just me, but the whole entire team," Patrylak said. "She's always that loving, crazy lady that everyone hears yelling for people at meets. My dad, who is the head coach, for being able to still be a coach to the meets towards me, even though I know he wants to go crazy for me as a dad. He supports everyone when they run, and I am glad he supports the whole team. My assistant coaches, coach (Maggie) Dust and coach (Dustin) Davis. I've known both of them personally since before I came to high school. I am glad they can support me, even with me knowing our relationship is more than just an athlete to a coach, they are like my family. Lastly, I would like to thank the whole cross country team for being my brothers and sisters. We push each other through everything, and can help each other, no matter the situation."

Patrylak has been running since grade school and enjoys the close-knit atmosphere of the team.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I have been running since fifth grade," Patrylak said. "I like the team aspect the most because I do not think you can find a sport as close to teams like cross country."

For a hobby, Patrylak enjoys something with the team.

"The team and I will get together and play a lot of spikeball," Patrylak said.

Being involved with the cross country team has helped Patrylak develop into a team player who constantly stays driven to achieve and succeed.

"It has helped me develop into a team-first person," Patrylak said, "and having the mindset to stay driven."

Patrylak's success also carries over into his schoolwork, where he's an honor roll student who carries a 3.8-grade point average. He hopes to continue running in college, but hasn't yet decided on a school he'd like to attend but hopes to major in physical therapy. Patrylak is also highly interested in becoming a coach, as he's always around cross country.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. Riverbender.com wishes you continued success in your future!

More like this: