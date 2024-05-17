The Department of Theater and Dance is producing "Junie B. Jones is NOT a Crook" in SIUE’s Metcalf Theater on the SIUE campus in Edwardsville, Fridays through Sundays from May 31 through June 9. Performance times are 7:00 p.m. May 31, June 1, June 7, and June 8; as well as matinees at 2:00 p.m. June 2, June 8, and June 9. The Metcalf Theatre is located next to Parking Lot F.

About the Play: A hilarious and heartfelt tale based on the beloved best-selling book series by Barbara Park, "Junie B. Jones is NOT a Crook" introduces us to the outspoken and curious kindergarten student Junie B. (the B. is for Beatrice) as she navigates the confusing world around her with the help from her Room 9 friends. Someone has stolen Junie B’s furry mittens so when she finds a wonderful pen with many colors, she wonders if “finders keepers, losers weepers” really is the rule. To make matters worse, there is a new boy in kindergarten and he is so handsome but “That Grace” and “Richie Lucille” want him to be their boyfriend. Playwright Allison Gregory’s script for young audiences focuses on ethics and empathy with humor and will surely capture the hearts of audiences of all ages.

Directed by Tress Kurzym, Head of Theatre Education, the cast is composed of SIUE Theater, Dance students. The Production team is made up of the following SIUE Theatre and Dance Faculty:

Scenic Design: Jim Wulfsong

Lighting Design: Theresa Comstock

Costumes: Jen Blum-Tartara

Properties: Kate Slovinski

To purchase tickets, go towww.siue.edu/artsandsciences/theater/box-office

Ticket prices are $18 for adults, 18 and older, and $15 for senior citizens. This includes all SIUE faculty, staff and retirees as well.

For more information, go to our website atwww.siue.edu/artsandsciences/theater or contact the Theater and Dance office at 618.650.2773

