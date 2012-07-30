GODFREY – Jason Jung clenched his right hand in a victory stance the moment he realized he defeated No. 2 Cesar Rameriz to win the 15th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Tournament Sunday afternoon.

Jung, who played for the first time in the Lewis and Clark tournament, defeated Rameriz 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Jung’s host family the Suttons, of Godfrey, were among the crowd watching the final of the $10K tournament at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex.

“It feels really great to win. It must have been the meatballs,” Jung joked after the tournament referring to the Sutton’s hospitality.

Jason Jung, 23, of Torrance, Cal., clinches his fist in victory after winning the singles final of the 15th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College Men's Pro Circuit USTA Futures Tournament Sunday, July 29, at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex. Photo by Andrew Hargis for Lewis and Clark Community College.

Jung, 23, of Torrance Cal, is a former University of Michigan player. He was a two-time All-Big Ten (2010 and 2011) and two-time NCAA Individual Championship qualifier. He currently is ranked No. 901 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

“This has been a great experience and I’m glad I came here to play,” said Jung as he accepted his first place medal. “I want to thank my host family and everyone here.”

Jung said he had been working on his stamina the last few weeks and that may have been the key to his victory.

Rameriz, 22, of Mexico, also was playing in the Lewis and Clark tournament for the first time. It was his first tournament in over three months after recovering from an injury.

“This has been a good experience coming here to play,” said Rameriz, who is ranked No. 432 in the ATP.

“I really have to thank all the people here. They have been so helpful.”

Both players now are traveling to their next stop on the circuit—the USTA Futures in Decatur, Ill.

