The 24th Annual Juneteenth Celebration is underway today at James H. Killion Park in Alton.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States. It was on June 19th, 1865 that Union Soldiers, under Major General Gordon Granger, landed in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War was over and the enslaved were free.

A day for remembrance and celebration, the program in Alton, "Remembering our Past and Recognizing our Future," features several events.

Fred Walker will be on saxophone contributing to the musical ambiance and Mayor Brant Walker will provide the proclamation.

The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Aces4Youth and Abe Barham Jr. will offer the Commemoration of Juneteenth.

Starting at 11:00 a.m. and throughout the day attendees can see and partake in the entertainment, children's activities, health fair and exhibitors.

The program schedule includes:

11:15 Boys and Girls Dance Routine

11:30 Caldwell Entertainment Promotions

12:30 NGK Band

1:30 Calvin Pain

1:45 Senior Services Plus Aerobics Demonstration

2:00 Saman

Article continues after sponsor message

2:00 Hayner Public Library Juneteenth Puppet Show

2:15 Prizes, Music

2:30 Jesse White Tumblers

3:15 Hool a Hoop Demonstration

3:30 4Ever Young Positive Rappers from Alton Middle School

3:45 Neil Moffett (Poet)

4:00 Ray Cole

4:00 Hayner Public Library Juneteenth Puppet Show

4:15 Barnett Children

4:30 Transformation Praise Dancers

4:45 Boys and Girls Dance Routine

5:00 Closing Prayer

Support of the program is offered by the Alton Police Department.

Exhibitions will include those by St. Anthony's Hospital providing blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, Lewis and Clark Mobile Van providing cholesterol screenings, Diabetes Association, Alton Memorial Ambulance, Alzheimers Association, among others.

More like this: