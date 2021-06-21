SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that his office raised the Juneteenth flag this weekend – Saturday, June 19 at sunrise, 5:32 a.m. – in accordance with Governor JB Pritzker’s proclamation to have the flag flown over the Illinois State Capitol building.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The Juneteenth flag will remain flying over the building throughout the weekend.

“This is a significant moment in our country and state’s history,” said Secretary White. “I am proud to witness it and that my office had a role in this event.”

