RiverBender.com will produce a video the Alton Juneteenth Freedom Celebration marking the 147th annual commemoration of slaves being set free in the United States. The event will take place this Saturday, June 16, at the James H. Killion Park (located in Alton at Washington and Salu) from

11:00 to 3:00pm.

RiverBender.com is able to record the Juneteenth Celebration through a generous grant from the Hit N Run Food Stores. RiverBender.com feels that events like these are important to the area and should be available to all those interested. The Juneteenth recording will be available on-demand from Riverbender.com's RB TV page. RiverBender.com thanks Hit N Run Food Stores for its help in bringing this event to you.

