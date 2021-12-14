GRANITE CITY —Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. announced today the addition of Quentin Schukar, P.L.S. as a professional land surveyor who is licensed in the states of Illinois and Indiana.

Schukar will work out of their office in Granite City, Illinois office and has over eight years of experience in the surveying industry. Prior to joining the Juneau team, he worked at a full-service land surveying and civil engineering firm. He received his B.S. in Construction Management with a specialization in Land Surveying from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“We are excited to have Quentin join the Juneau Associates team. We welcome his strong leadership skills and dedication to the surveying profession, and we know he will serve as an asset to both our firm and our clients,” said Charlie Juneau, president of Juneau Associates, Inc.

At Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C., Schukar is responsible for leading team members in the completion of boundary, topographical, route, and utility surveys for private and government projects. He also performs quality assurance on projects and conducts reviews for adherence to Juneau standards and client specifications, as well as develops proposals and contracts.

With offices in Granite City, Edwardsville, and Chicago, Illinois, as well as St. Louis, Missouri, Juneau Associates provides professional engineering design, land surveying, and construction engineering services for public and private clients throughout Illinois and Missouri. The firm is a certified veteran-owned small business under the State of Illinois Veteran Business Program and a veteran-owned small business (VOSB) by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ (VA) Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE). For more information, please visit www.jaipc.com or call (618) 659-0900.

