ST. LOUIS - Professional engineering, land surveying and construction management company, Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C., today announced it has received the Quality Concrete Award from the Concrete Council and American Steel Fabrication for its recent work on the Timberlake Manor Parkway in Chesterfield, Mo. This award recognizes member firms and others who have demonstrated outstanding work related to concrete structures in the St. Louis area.

The award was given to Juneau Associates for their efforts to quickly design and prepare plans and specifications to safely replace a 3-span bridge near the Townes Thousand Oak Subdivision without closure. The structure on Timberlake Manor Parkway and the I-64 frontage road is the only access road into the Townes Thousand Oaks Subdivision, making it imperative that the work was done quickly and without having to close the bridge.

Juneau Associates provides professional engineering, land surveying and construction engineering services for public and private clients throughout Illinois and Missouri. The firm is a proud Certified Veteran Owned Business in the State of Illinois with offices in Granite City, Edwardsville and Hoffman Estates, Ill. as well as St. Louis, Mo. For more information, please visit www.jaipc.com or call (618) 659-0900.

