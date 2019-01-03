GRANITE CITY — Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. was awarded its first Illinois Tollway Prime Professional Services Contract to provide construction observation and management on the I-294 Central Tri-State. Projects include pavement preservation, building demolition and Flag Create Sanitary District sanitary sewer relocation, and other projects as deemed necessary to prepare and preserve the existing infrastructure for reconstruction. This project is part of the $4 billion I-294 Tri-State Reconstruction project. This is the first Illinois Tollway prime professional services project awarded to a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) that emerged from the VOSB program initiated in 2014.

Charlie Juneau, president of Juneau Associates, Inc., says, “We at Juneau are proud to have a significant and meaningful role in the Illinois Tollway Move Illinois Program and I-294 Central Tri-State reconstruction projects. This opportunity was made possible through gaining valuable experience providing professional services to Tollway prime consultants as part of the Tollway VOSB and Partnering for Growth programs over the past four years.”

The 84-mile-long Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80) is the workhorse of the 294-mile Illinois Tollway system. At the heart of the Tri-State Tollway is the Central Tri-State (I-294) from Balmoral Avenue to 95th Street. This 22-mile section carries the heaviest volume of passenger and freight traffic on the Tollway system, resulting in twice the amount of congestion delays when compared to the entire Tollway system. The Central Tri-State plays an integral role in the region’s economy, as the roadway is central to the region’s transportation network connecting two airports, thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of residents and workers.

With offices in Granite City, Edwardsville, and Hoffman Estates, Illinois, as well as St. Louis, Missouri, Juneau Associates provides professional engineering design, land surveying, and construction engineering services for public and private clients throughout Illinois and Missouri. The firm is a certified veteran-owned small business under the State of Illinois Veteran Business Program and a veteran-owned small business (VOSB) by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ (VA) Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE). For more information, please visit www.jaipc.com or call (618) 659-0900.

