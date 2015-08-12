ST. LOUIS – St. Louis-based engineering and land surveying company Juneau Associate, Inc., P.C. today announced its design engineer, Ramesh Regmi, received Illinois P.E. license. The purpose of professional licensing is to safeguard the public by setting minimum standards of professional performance when professional services are needed. Regmi has been with Juneau Associates for 9 years where he is responsible for design and documentation of roadways, drainage structures and site development.

Originally from Nepal, Regmi received his bachelor’s degree from Tribhuvan University in Nepal in 1995. He graduated in 2006 from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with his master’s degree in Civil Engineering. Regmi began working at Juneau Associates after the completion of his master’s degree.

“Juneau is dedicated to professional development and raising standards for everyone every day,” Regmi said. “I’m honored for the professional career I’ve developed at Juneau and the opportunities the company has provided. I hope to provide even better service to Juneau’s clients with this new license.”

He is a resident of Troy, Ill.

Juneau Associates provides professional engineering, land surveying and construction engineering services for public and private clients throughout Illinois and Missouri. The firm is a proud Certified Veteran Owned Business in the State of Illinois with offices in Granite City, Edwardsville and Hoffman Estates, Ill. as well as St. Louis, Mo. For more information, please visit www.jaipc.com or call (618) 659-0900.

