EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., June 21, 2012 . . . Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. is pleased to announce that it has been certified as a Veteran-owned small business, under the new Illinois Veterans Business Program which was created under Senate Bill 1270. The bill was signed in 2011 by Illinois Governor Pat Quinn as a way to help boost small businesses owned by Illinois Veterans. Certification requires that a company be headquartered in Illinois and be at least 51 percent owned by a qualified Veteran residing in the State of Illinois.

Charlie Juneau, president of Juneau Associates, Inc., says, “This is a great step towards rewarding service men and women for their dedication and contributions to our country. With help provided by the Veterans Business Program, residents of Illinois who serve and protect our country can return from service with increased opportunities in an entrepreneurial-friendly, veteran-friendly business climate. We commend Governor Quinn and our State leadership for their forward-thinking approach to helping our veterans.”

With offices in Edwardsville, Granite City and St. Louis, Mo., Juneau Associates provides professional engineering, land surveying and construction management services for public and private clients throughout the Midwest.

