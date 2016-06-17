Juneau Associates adds Tony Hard as Professional Land Surveyor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities!

GRANITE CITY – Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C., a professional engineering, land surveying and structural engineering company, has recently announced the addition of Tony Hard as Professional Land Surveyor.



In this capacity, Hard will be responsible for addressing the many complexities involved in surveying land for a wide variety of clients. He brings to Juneau Associates more than 30 years of project management and land surveying experience having previously worked as a land surveyor, owner, and vice president and principal in charge of surveying. Hard holds professional land surveying licenses in the State of Illinois and the State of Missouri.



Hard received his education from Danville Area College in Danville, Ill. and Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Ill. He is currently a resident of Moro, Ill.



Surveying Department head Mark Carpenter of Juneau Associates said, “Tony is a great addition to the Juneau Associates’ team. We are lucky to have him. His management skills and expertise will be a great asset to our firm and our clients.”



Juneau Associates provides professional engineering, land surveying and construction engineering services for public and private clients throughout Illinois and Missouri. The firm is a proud Certified Veteran Owned Business in the State of Illinois with offices in Granite City, Edwardsville and Hoffman Estates, Ill. as well as St. Louis, Mo. For more information, please visit www.jaipc.com or call (618) 659-0900.