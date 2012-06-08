Volunteerism - Alive and Well in Alton

Municipal government, and the community as a whole, could not survive without the selfless giving of volunteers. Citizen involvement in the decision making process is needed and appreciated. Independent committees are normally not swayed by public pressure or favoritism and, perhaps, have a more objective outlook.

With limited budgets and overwhelming requests for specific services, volunteers fill a huge void. We have approximately fifteen different committees and commissions in City government, with residents that make many decisions affecting the quality of life issues of their neighbors. These people contribute to the overall health and stability of our community by donating their time and expertise in a wide variety of ways. Some of these committees and commissions include the Amphitheater Commission, Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, Appearance Review Commission, Building Board of Appeals, Planning Commission, Civil Service Commission, Climate Protection and Energy Efficiency (Cool Cities), Historic Commission, Parks and Recreation, and Zoning Board of Appeals.

My hat goes off to all who volunteer, not just those on City committees or commissions, but in all organizations. Actions speak louder than words.

We have had City-wide litter clean-ups for the last several years on a semi-annual basis that have proved very successful. Numerous organizations including Rotary, Pride, 100 Black Men, Main Street, North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, Downtown Alton Inc., Upper Alton Association, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, PACUP, and others have participated along with many individual residents in these cleanups.

The Bucket Brigade, and all of the people and organizations who support them, have been a real blessing for hundreds. All of the churches, NAACP, and schools who have donated their time for clean-ups, summer programs, feeding the hungry, helping seniors, offering tutorial programs, among other projects, are a vital piece of a stable community.

The volunteer opportunities are plentiful. If you have never volunteered, I encourage you to try it. The rewards give you a feeling of being productive, part of a grander scheme, and a sense of community.

