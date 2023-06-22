ALTON - June is National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, intended to raise public awareness about issues related to PTSD, reduce the stigma associated with PTSD, and help ensure that veterans suffering from the invisible wounds of war receive proper treatment.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is encouraging veterans to take part in Screening Day on June 27 to determine if their behaviors are related to PTSD so they can proactively seek effective treatment. More information on Screening Day and other PTSD resources are available at www.ptsd.va.gov.

Individuals who are experiencing suicidal feelings or self-destructive urges should seek help immediately. The National Suicide Crisis Hotline is 9-8-8. Help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

