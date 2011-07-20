Alton Little Theater invites the Community to come join in the youthful exuberance and fun of a Summer fund-raising Production of HAIRSPRAY, July 21st-31st.The production has eight performances, Thursday-Sunday ( two weekends), with evening performances at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Tickets are $18 for adults and $8 for students ( thru college with ID).

The theater is located at 2450 N. Henry Street in Alton,Illinois. Reservations are being taken

at 462-6562. Check out ALT's website at www.altonlittletheater.org The ongoing mission statement adopted by the oldest community theater in the state creates this vision: "Alton Little Theater, dedicated to discovering, showcasing and nurturing talent of all ages and proud of its outstanding reputation, remains committed to excellence and creativity in the theater arts!"

HAIRSPRAY offers the talented youth in the greater Riverbend area an opportunity for training and

experience in musical theater. As high school theater budgets are dwindling, ALT is meeting the need by producing at least one youth/family oriented production each year. ALT will also be producing THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER in May 2012.

For more information about all the opportunity available at Alton Little Theater, please contact the theater's office line at 462-3205.

