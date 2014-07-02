July 4th Holiday-Splash!

Welcome to the World of Splash!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

As we are celebrating our country's Independence Day, let's remember the Red, White & Blue "Splash-Fitness" for our own Independence!

Red: think "R" is for Reaching!"

White: think, "W" is for "Walking!"

And, Blue: think "B" is for "Bending!"

Note: As always, consult with your medical team, for your safety needs, individual exercise program level!

This basic Independence Day's "Fitness" will keep your Independence, longer!

Article continues after sponsor message

Just remember, the Red, White & Blue Fitness!

"Reaching, Walking & Bending!"

Happy Independence Day!

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

*

Source: Splash Original!

***

More like this:

Jun 28, 2023 - Alton Municipal Band Kicks Off Independence Day With Spectacular Concerts

Sep 27, 2023 - News Flash: Women Have Different Health Needs Than Men

Aug 8, 2023 - Troy to Open New Park With Playground and Water Feature

5 days ago - IMPACT Strategies Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For Senior Living Facility  

Jul 28, 2023 - Troy FD and PD Visit Early Childhood Center

 