July 4th Holiday-Splash!

Welcome to the World of Splash!

As we are celebrating our country's Independence Day, let's remember the Red, White & Blue "Splash-Fitness" for our own Independence!

Red: think "R" is for Reaching!"

White: think, "W" is for "Walking!"

And, Blue: think "B" is for "Bending!"

Note: As always, consult with your medical team, for your safety needs, individual exercise program level!

This basic Independence Day's "Fitness" will keep your Independence, longer!

Just remember, the Red, White & Blue Fitness!

"Reaching, Walking & Bending!"

Happy Independence Day!

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

Source: Splash Original!

