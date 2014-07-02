July 4th Holiday-Summer-Splash! Remembering the Red, White & Blue Fitness!
July 4th Holiday-Splash!
As we are celebrating our country's Independence Day, let's remember the Red, White & Blue "Splash-Fitness" for our own Independence!
Red: think "R" is for Reaching!"
White: think, "W" is for "Walking!"
And, Blue: think "B" is for "Bending!"
Note: As always, consult with your medical team, for your safety needs, individual exercise program level!
This basic Independence Day's "Fitness" will keep your Independence, longer!
Just remember, the Red, White & Blue Fitness!
"Reaching, Walking & Bending!"
Happy Independence Day!
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
Source: Splash Original!
