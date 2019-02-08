Julie's Graphics is JCBA Business of the Year
February 8, 2019 2:00 PM
Listen to the story
JERSEYVILLE - Julie Pohlman is pictured with Jersey County Business Assocation Chair Stephanie Ash as she recieves her award for the JCBA Business of the Year. Julie's Graphics was also honored with video about her business at the annual dinner. Please visit the JCBA Facebook page to view the video.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
JCBA said congratulations to Julie and her team on the much deserved win.
More like this:
Aug 13, 2024 - Senator Erica Harriss and Representative Bradley Fritts named Illinois Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Freshmen of the Year