JERSEYVILLE - Julie Pohlman is pictured with Jersey County Business Assocation Chair Stephanie Ash as she recieves her award for the JCBA Business of the Year. Julie's Graphics was also honored with video about her business at the annual dinner. Please visit the JCBA Facebook page to view the video.

JCBA said congratulations to Julie and her team on the much deserved win.

