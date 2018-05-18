JERSEYVILLE – Julie A. Brangenberg, CFP®, LPL Branch Manager and Financial Consultant at Safe Harbor Wealth Management in Jerseyville, IL has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP® certification marks in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements. Mrs. Brangenberg has been a Financial Advisor since 2001. Julie says, “The education and exam preparation required to use CFP® designation has given me a thorough knowledge base to provide superior comprehensive financial planning for my clients.”

Julie focuses on the comprehensive planning areas of retirement, education, and estate, as well as wealth planning and risk management for her clients. Julie encourages all people who are interested in charting a course for their financial future to contact her at 618-639-9831. Julie is a business partner with her brother, Patrick J. Hurley, CFP®. They have been working together for 15 years, and have combined financial consulting experience of 38 years. Julie and Patrick are supported by their Administrative Assistants, Marilyn Bowers, who has worked in their office for nearly 25 years and Cassidy Becker, who recently joined their team. “We are long-time consultants for families of multiple generations”, Julie says, relating to their long history of being in business together with family. “Our business is built on trust, compassion, loyalty, honesty, and integrity.” “Our mission: Through comprehensive planning and our proactive investment process, we aim to reduce financial stress, creating a more enjoyable life for our clients.”

The CFP® marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP® Certification Examination covering the following areas: the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. CFP® professionals also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

CFP Board is a nonprofit certification organization with a mission to benefit the public by granting the CFP® certification and upholding it as the recognized standard of excellence for personal financial planning. CFP Board owns the certification marks CFP®, Certified Financial Planner™ and federally registered CFP (with plaque design) and CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete initial and ongoing certification requirements. CFP Board currently authorizes more than 80,000 individuals to use these marks in the United States. For more about CFP Board, visit www.CFP.net.

