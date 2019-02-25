EAST ALTON – A grand opening reception for Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton drew a large crowd of visitors Sunday.

The business at 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, is owned by Todd and Julia Kennedy.

Eastgate Plaza has undergone several renovations over the past year and part of those changes have been to Julia’s Banquet Center with a fresh, new look.

“The renovations started the day after Christmas,” Julia Kennedy said. “We wanted to make sure when renovating here it did not look like the old Julia’s. We had been 10 years and wanted it to look different. My husband, Todd, designed everything and has done an amazing job.”

Julia’s Banquet Center hosts a variety of things from meetings, bridal showers, receptions, baby showers, rehearsal dinners, and even has two large screens that enable professional power presentations.

For more information, contact (618) 251-2001 or e-mail juliasbanquetcenter@yahoo.com.

