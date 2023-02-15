GLEN CARBON - Center Julia Stobie has been a mainstay for Father McGivney Catholic High School throughout the Griffins' highly successful 2022-2023 season.

As playoff action begins, Stobie will be a force for the Griffins inside. She is a rebound leader for Father McGivney, averaging six rebounds a game.

Stobie is a Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb LLC., Father McGivney Catholic Female Athlete of the Month.

As a senior, Stobie is entering some of the final games of her high school career as the regional tournament continues for the Griffins this week. Julia and the Father McGivney girls' squad hope to move far in the post-season tournament.

She stated previously the key to the team’s success is “strong offense, defense and being quick on any press.”

Stobie is a force under the basket and on the defensive side for the Griffins.

She says at the moment she is planning on focusing on academics in college. She is an honor student at Father McGivney.

Father McGivney Catholic girls head coach Jeff Oller said Julia is "our leading rebounder and has excelled all season in her role. She is a big reason for the team's success."

Oller said going into the season, they knew that one of Julia's biggest roles was to rebound all over the glass.

"She has done a really good job this season," Coach Oller said.

