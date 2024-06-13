GODFREY - Artist Jules Fair was at the grand opening of Village Dispensary to offer herbal henna tattoos and share more about her art in the Riverbend.

Fair explained that herbal henna is different from the intricate designs of traditional henna. Instead, she created designs that resembled medicinal herbs like mugwort and motherwort. She noted that it was “really cool” to provide public art in a space like Village Dispensary.

“Village contacted me,” she explained. “I’m so grateful that it’s here. I’m so grateful to be incorporated as a part of the community. Some artists feel like they have to fight and fight to get somewhere, but I’m getting calls and people want us here as artists to show up for ourselves and get our name out, so it’s amazing that they gave us the opportunity.”

Fair’s art doesn’t stop at Village Dispensary. She is currently working on murals at CJ’s Juicery, Maeva’s Coffee and Spring Hollow Hideaway. She looks forward to making these murals come to life over the next few months.

For people who want to know more about Fair’s work, you can follow her on Facebook or her official website at JFPerspective.OnUniverse.com.

Village Dispensary is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about Village Dispensary or to place an order, visit their official website at VillageDispo.com.

