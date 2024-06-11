CHAMPAIGN - The Supreme Court of Illinois Committee on Judicial Education’s New Judge Orientation Workgroup selected Judge Veronica Armouti as a faculty member for the course, Accessibility and Disability, delivered live on June 5, 2024, at New Judge Orientation at University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois.

Judge Armouti was selected based on her past teaching experience at the Illinois Judicial College and other speaking engagements. Judge Armouti co-taught this course with Neil Kelly from the Illinois Attorney General’s office. New Judge Orientation (NJO) is a weeklong event for all judges who have joined the bench in the preceding year. The focus of NJO is on skills needed by a new judge.

The Illinois Judicial College and the New Judge Orientation program provide high quality educational opportunities, especially for new members of the Illinois bench. Judge Armouti was appointed an associate judge in 2019.

She was assigned to the family division and is currently assigned to the traffic, DUI, domestic violence, and misdemeanor dockets for the Third Judicial Circuit. Judge Armouti currently serves on the Illinois Judges Association Board of Directors and its educational programming and retention committees. Armouti is a member of the Illinois, Missouri, Madison County, and Mound City Bar Associations. Additionally, she is a member of the United Way Illinois Region North Board, Charmaine Chapman Society, and Chair of the Carol Martin Trust Committee.

