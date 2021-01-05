ST. LOUIS, MO – United States District Judge Catherine D. Perry sentenced Demetrius Tyrese Johnson to 180 months in prison today. The 26-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnson was involved in a conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl centered on the Clinton-Peabody housing complex on the near south side of the City of St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Between September 2014 and July 2018, Johnson acted as a distributor for drug customers seeking fentanyl in the St. Louis Metropolitan area. Johnson and other associates used various apartments within the Clinton-Peabody housing complex for purposes of storing and distributing fentanyl, among other things.

On July 18, 2018, investigators conducted a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. Inside Johnson’s bedroom, officers located a Glock 27, .40 caliber firearm with an extended magazine, an Anderson Arms AR-15 rifle and ammunition. Johnson knew he was a convicted felon prior to July 18, 2018.

This case was an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis Division of the FBI, the St. Louis Division of the DEA, the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Marshals Service and the St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department.

More like this: