ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Henry E. Autrey accepted pleas of guilty from Isaac Gonzalez for crimes involving robbery, attempted robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of that attempted robbery today. Immediately after the guilty pleas, Gonzalez, a 24-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident, was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 13 years and 4 months.

On May 21, 2019, Gonzalez entered the Cash America Pawn shop located in the 10500 block of Page Avenue in St. Louis County. He was armed with a handgun and had his face partially covered with a bandana. He announced a robbery and ordered an employee to the back of the store. Gonzalez then ordered the employee to remove cash from the safe. Gonzalez stole the cash and left the store.

On June 4, 2019, Gonzalez again entered the Cash American Pawn shop wearing clothing that was similar to the clothing he had worn in the first robbery. Gonzales was armed with a handgun. Gonzalez went toward the rear of the store where the safe was located. An employee saw what was happening and closed the door which separated the main area of the store from the back office. Gonzalez began banging on the door and yelling at the employee to open the door. When the employee refused, Gonzalez fired his weapon at the office door. A bullet travelled through the door and into the office. No one was hurt. Gonzalez retrieved the spent cartridge casing and left the store.

St. Louis County Police had been looking for Gonzalez in connection with an unrelated incident. On June 5, 2019, officers received information that Gonzalez was staying at a motel in St. Louis County. Police went to the motel and located Gonzalez in a room with a female acquaintance. The officers seized clothing and a pistol from the room that appeared to be the clothing worn by Gonzales and the gun used by Gonzales during the May and June robbery and attempted robbery incidents of the Cash American Pawn shop.

The St. Louis County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Paul D’Agrosa is handling this matter.

