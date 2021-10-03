ST. LOUIS, MO – United States District Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced Lloyd Wings to 252 months in prison today. The St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, six counts of armed robbery and two counts of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Wings conspired with others from July 2018 through September 2018 to commit armed robberies at commercial establishments located in the City of St. Louis. The defendant and his co-conspirators would choose a location to rob and drive to the location of the intended business in separate vehicles. Once there, members of the conspiracy would enter the business, armed with one or more firearms, and demand from the employees, at gunpoint, to provide the contents of the safe and/or cash registers. Oftentimes, the defendant and his accomplices would forcibly steal the personal property of customers or employees as well. Wings and the others would then flee in their respective vehicles, meet up at location and divide the proceeds of the robberies.

“Judge White’s sentence today sends a clear message to those in our community who wish to do harm to others. These types of violent armed crimes simply will not be tolerated in the Eastern District of Missouri. Although no victims were physically injured in these robberies, the resulting toll and mental anguish is immeasurable,” said United States Attorney Sayler Fleming. “The United States Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, will continue to do everything in our power to bring perpetrators such as Lloyd Wings to justice.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated this case.

