Judge Sentences Previously Convicted Bank Robber Briran Blake To 30 Years In Prison
ST. LOUIS – Briran Blake, 30, of St. Clair County, appeared before United States District Court Judge John A. Ross on today’s date and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. On September 17, 2021, a jury found Blake guilty of two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
On June 9, 2017, Briran Blake entered a Regions Bank on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis, presented a demand note to the teller, and escaped with almost $2,000 in cash. 13 days later, on June 22, 2017, Briran Blake entered a Regions Bank on South Broadway in St. Louis, presented a demand note, and brandished a firearm at the bank teller before escaping with over $4,200 in cash. Blake was indicted in August 2019 following analysis of the demand notes and identification of Blake as the suspect by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Crime Laboratory.
The court, based upon Blake’s criminal history, sentenced Blake pursuant to the career offender provision of the United States Sentencing Guidelines.
This case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Jason Dunkel and Donald Boyce prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States
