ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced Zetian Liu to 60 months in prison today. In March of this year, the 25-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

On August 11, 2019, a detective with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s City Cyber Crimes Unit identified a specific IP address from a computer being used to extend an offer to participate in the distribution of child pornography through the use of a file sharing network. An investigation ensued which led to the discovery of computer files containing numerous depictions of child pornography and the arrest of Liu.

The investigation developed in the following manner: officers were able to determine that the IP address was connected to Liu’s residence in St. Louis. On September 12, 2019, officers executed a federal search warrant at this residence. Liu, a Chinese citizen, who was attending school here, was interviewed with the help of an interpreter. Liu told investigators that although he initially downloaded child pornography inadvertently, he later began to download it intentionally. He told investigators the child pornography could be found on his laptop and a flash drive. Officers were able to download files from the laptop and flash drive containing numerous videos and pictures depicting child pornography.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Rob Livergood is handling the case.

