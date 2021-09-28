ST. LOUIS – Justin Cannamore of St. Louis County, Missouri, appeared before United States District Court Judge Ronnie L. White on September 22, 2021. Cannamore pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and for demonstrating a technique capable of causing injury to persons during the civil disorder in the summer of 2020.

On the night of June 1, 2020 during a period of civil unrest, the 7-11 located at 201 N. 17th Street, St. Louis, Missouri was set ablaze after rioters smashed windows and broke into an ATM machine. Cannamore assisted an unidentified individual by spraying a bottle of lighter fuel on the 7-11 building. In so doing, Cannamore was demonstrating a more effective technique to apply and disperse the lighter fluid to the building in furtherance of the attempt to burn the building. Cannamore also entered the business and ignited a fire in the aisle that self-extinguished when a firework exploded in the same location.

Days later, on June 5, 2020, Cannamore was stopped by the St. Louis County Police Department for a traffic violation. During the stop, police located and seized a .22 caliber revolver, which Cannamore knowingly possessed. The firearm was stolen and Cannamore, a previously convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing the weapon due to his conviction.

This case was investigated by the FBI, ATF and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

