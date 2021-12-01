

ST. LOUIS – Dustin Boone, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri appeared before United States District Court Judge E. Richard Webber on today’s date. Boone was sentenced to twelve months and one day in prison for aiding and abetting the deprivation of civil rights under color of law of undercover police officer Luther Hall during the 2017 Jason Stockley protests. Boone was found guilty in June after a nine-day trial.

The evidence during the trial proved that Dustin Boone assisted former police officer Randy Hays in the assault of undercover police officer Luther Hall. Det. Hall was undercover during the protests following the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley.

Bailey Colletta previously pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal grand jury and was sentenced to probation. Randy Hays, who had earlier pleaded guilty to his role in the matter, was sentenced to a 52-month term of imprisonment. Christopher Myers case is still pending.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

