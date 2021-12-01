ST. LOUIS – Ellis C. Brown, III, 32, of High Ridge, Missouri, appeared before United States District Court Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on today’s date. Brown was sentenced to six years in prison for deprivation of civil rights under color of law. Brown was previously found guilty after a three-day jury trial in June.

The evidence during the trial proved that Brown used unreasonable force during an encounter with a victim. In his capacity as a St. Ann police officer, Brown repeatedly kicked the victim who lay prone on the parking lot of a US Bank at the corner of Natural Bridge and Kingshighway in the city of St. Louis. The April 2019 incident was captured on video and followed a lengthy high-speed chase during which Brown and other St. Ann Police Department Officers pursued the victim through rush hour traffic for more than twenty minutes, at times reaching speeds exceeding 115 mph. Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers intervened to stop Brown’s assault.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Derek Wiseman handled the case.

