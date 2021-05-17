CAPE GIRARDEAU – United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh sentenced Steven Edmonds to 214 months in prison today. The 36-year-old Cape Girardeau, Missouri, resident pleaded guilty, in February, to two counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery and two counts of Possession and Brandishing of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.

Article continues after sponsor message

On April 24, 2020, at around 4:30 p.m., Steven D. Edmonds walked into the Domino’s Pizza restaurant located at 1028 North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Edmonds pulled a silver handgun from his waist, pointed it at store employee, and demanded money from the cash register. The employee opened the register, took the cash out and gave it to Edmonds, who then walked out of the store. The employee gave the money to Edmonds because he was afraid of being shot if he refused. The amount of cash taken in the robbery was approximately $60.

On April 25, 2020, at around 11:55 a.m., Steven D. Edmonds walked into the CVS Pharmacy located at 1550 Wentzville Parkway in Wentzville, Missouri. Edmonds shopped for a while, then approached the store cashier. Edmonds pulled a small black handgun from his waistband and displayed it to the clerk. Edmonds demanded money from the register. The cashier reached in the register and gave approximately $216 in cash to Edmonds. The cashier did so because he was afraid of being shot if he refused. Edmonds walked out of the store after receiving the cash.

This case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Keith Sorrell handled the prosecution.

More like this: