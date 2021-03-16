ST. LOUIS - Darian Quinn-Tompkins was found guilty on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, by Judge Mary Ott of Kidnapping in the Third Degree, Rape in the Second Degree, and Sodomy in the First Degree.

During a two-day virtual bench trial, the victim testified that on December 27, 2018, the defendant, a stranger to her, drove up behind her as she was walking on the street in Berkeley and “bear hugged” her into his car. She testified that he then drove her to a dead-end street in Kinloch and forced her to perform sex acts.

A witness from Kinloch City Hall, where the victim fled after the attack, and investigating officers with the St. Louis County Police Department also testified.

Sentencing is set for April 30, 2021, at 9 a.m. via Web Ex.

The defendant also is charged in a separate matter involving forcible sex crimes also pending before the St. Louis County Circuit Court.

“We should all be grateful that this courageous victim came forward to report these despicable crimes and cooperated with the prosecution so that we could bring justice and remove this dangerous predator from the street,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I beg all victims of and witnesses to crimes – especially sex crimes – to contact your local law enforcement or our office directly. Please, help us seek justice.”

