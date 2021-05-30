MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Circuit Court Judge Barb Crowder (ret.) will beinstalled as President of the Illinois Judges Association during the annual meeting on June 4, 2021.

The Illinois Judges Association, which represents 1,250 active and retired Illinois state court judges, was founded in 1972 to provide services, support, and education to its member judges and raise public understanding of the Illinois judicial system.

Article continues after sponsor message

Judge Crowder retired after twenty years as an Illinois state court judge and 17 years as a practicing lawyer. Judge Crowder is a Past President of the Illinois Judges Foundation.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Lawyers Trust Fund of Illinois, the University of Illinois College of Law Alumni Board, and is on the Main Street Senior Center Board of Directors in Edwardsville.Judge Crowder is a member of the Senior Lawyers Section Council and the Standing Committee on Legislation for the Illinois State Bar Association.

She is also a member of the Madison County Bar Association. The Illinois Judges Association also installed other new officers for 2021-22 at the annual meeting. They are:1st Vice President, Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke, 1stAppellate District; 2nd Vice President, Justice David Overstreet, IL Supreme Court; 3rd Vice-President, Judge Mary Colleen Roberts, Cook County; Secretary, Judge Elizabeth Rochford, Lake County; and Treasurer, Judge Patrice Ball Reed, Cook County.For more information about the Illinois Judges Association, see www.ija.org.

More like this: