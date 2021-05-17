EDWARDSVILLE - Judge Amy Sholar announced today that she will seek election as Resident Circuit Judge in Madison County. She was nominated to this position by Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet and appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Overstreet swore her in on April 30. (Picture attached). Chief Judge William Mudge immediately appointed Sholar as the Presiding Judge overseeing the Family Law Division.

“I was honored to be chosen by Justice Overstreet for this seat on the bench,” stated Sholar. “I hit the ground running and have been hearing cases daily since taking my oath of office. I look forward to continuing to work hard for the citizens of Madison County and earning their support for a full term in November of 2022.”

Judge Sholar’s family court duties draw on her extensive experience as a practicing attorney. Sholar most recently was a partner in Sholar Stephan Law in Alton, Illinois. She has a wide array of experience from civil to criminal cases. She is most proud of the numerous Guardian Ad Litem cases she has handled, looking out for the interests of children and disabled adults who are under the jurisdiction of the court. “I took very seriously the responsibility of representing those most vulnerable,” stated Sholar. “As a Judge I will continue to ensure all participants are treated fairly and with respect in family court.”

Former Congressman John Shimkus will serve as the Chairman of Sholar’s election campaign. “Amy Sholar is a great addition to the Madison County Court,” stated Shimkus. “Her experience, dedication and compassion will serve the citizens of this county very well. I am honored to be chairing her election campaign.”

Sholar will stand for election on November 8, 2022.

