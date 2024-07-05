ALTON – Senior Jude Keller, a lifelong soccer enthusiast, is gearing up for another season with the Marquette Catholic High School boys soccer team. Keller, who began playing soccer at a very young age, has been named the Tucker’s Automotive Repair and Tire Male Athlete of the Month for the Explorers.

“I am the No. 10 or the attacking mid or center mid player,” Keller said. “I just love soccer; much of my life is based on it. I play academy soccer and soccer year-round.”

Last year, the Explorers made a strong showing by advancing to the sectional finals but will face new challenges this season after losing three key seniors. Keller remains optimistic and has set his sights on leading the team to the state championship.

The upcoming season holds high expectations for Keller, who is anticipated to be a standout player for the Explorers. His dedication and passion for soccer have not gone unnoticed, earning him recognition as the Tucker’s Automotive Repair and Tire Male Athlete of the Month.

“I just love soccer,” Keller reiterated, highlighting the sport's significance in his life and his commitment to excelling both on and off the field.

Again, congrats to Jude on his Tucker’s Automotive Repair and Tire Male Athlete of the Month honor.

