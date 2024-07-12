ALTON - Five hundred community members are expected to gather at the Alton Amphitheater this weekend for a jubilee celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2024, people can enjoy food trucks, bounce houses, the splash pad, an open mic, merchandise and more. A Holy Mass will be held at 5 p.m. The goal of the event is to mark the 100 years since the convent was founded in Alton.

“You know, God invented parties,” joked Sister M. Mercedes. “The joy of this year is spilling over.”

Sister M. Mercedes, Sister Mariela and Sister Luka have been planning the jubilee for the past four years. They explained that the 100 sisters who live at the convent in Alton have invited family members and friends to join them at the amphitheater on Saturday.

In 1923, five nuns from the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George traveled from Germany to St. Louis. A year later, they moved to Alton to help found St. Anthony’s Hospital. Alton is still the U.S. headquarters for the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sister Mariela explained that the sisters hope to share God’s love during the celebration at the amphitheater. They want to reach more people and commemorate the work they’ve done in the Riverbend region.

“Our mantra for this year has been celebrating God’s providence, witness of merciful love. So we want to witness this merciful love we’ve been trying to share with this area and the United States for the past 100 years,” Sister Mariela said. “We’re celebrating God’s providence and letting us be here and letting our community grow. We’ve been growing and we’re continuing to grow and serve this area and serve other places in the country for the past 100 years.”

While the jubilee is a big part of their celebrations, the sisters will mark the 100th anniversary throughout the year with many events and projects. They have built a history wall in the convent, and they plan to complete a historic pilgrimage to some of the locations visited by the first five sisters. They also hope to have an open house to share their lives with community members.

“Stay tuned,” Sister M. Mercedes added. “Stay tuned for opportunities for us to share our joy with the community.”

For more information about the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George, visit their official website at AltonFranciscans.org.

More like this: